PDP Warns Lawmakers Against Move To Impeach Zamfara Deputy Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against the move by the Zamfara State House of Assembly to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Mahdi Gusau.

In a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, it described the move as illegal and undemocratic.

The PDP also accused the state governor, Bello Matawalle, of manipulating the lawmakers into making such a move, thereby attempting to stoke and induce violence in the state.

“This illegal process of impeachment, despite a subsisting order of the Federal High Court, Abuja in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/ 650/2021 portends grave implication for peace and security not only in Zamfara State but the entire north-west region, as well as the continued sustenance of democracy in our country,” the statement said.

“It is clear that this panic move by Governor Matawalle is induced by his realisation that the mandate of the PDP which he stole away into the APC is at the verge of being recovered through the legal processes of the court and restored to the deputy governor; he (Matawalle), having violated the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) in recklessly moving to the APC when there is no division in the PDP.”

Ego For Mandate?

While there is no immediate reaction from Governor Matawalle to the claims by the main opposition party, the PDP believes the people of Zamfara are solidly behind Deputy Governor Gusau.

According to it, the deputy governor enjoys a large political following in the state as the custodian of the PDP mandate as a result of the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Any action against the deputy governor amounts to a direct assault on the will of the people which they will firmly resist,” the party warned. “Any attempt, therefore, to strip the deputy governor of the mandate of the people on the grounds of baseless and unfounded allegations is a recipe for a serious crisis that can result in the complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The State House of Assembly is, therefore, cautioned not to allow itself to be pitched against the people and destroy the State because of the bloated ego of Governor Matawalle whose political career is at its twilight.

“Governor Matawalle must know that the people of Zamfara State cannot allow his personal frustration and ego to be exchanged for their mandate which is now embodied in the deputy governor.”

The PDP, in its call to the Inspector General of Police, alleged that the governor has constituted himself into a security threat in Zamfara and the north-west region.

It also asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to call Governor Matawalle to order, saying he should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the state.