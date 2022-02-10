NDLEA Intercepts N2bn Worth Of Codeine At Lagos Port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized about two billion naira worth of codeine weighing about 40,250 kilograms imported in two 40 feet containers from India.

This comes barely a week after operatives of the agency seized 14,080kg of Codeine-based syrup and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal it in a 40 feet container also imported from India, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi says the latest consignments intercepted on Tuesday 8th February were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU 1067338 with 1,751 cartons, with a market value of N2, 012, 500, 000 (Two Billion, Twelve Million and Five Hundred Thousand Naira).

Mr. Babafemi said that the consignments were seized at the Port Express Bonded Terminal, Berger-Apapa after they were discovered concealed behind cartons of hypergra 200mg and deluxe chilly cutters, after which the Agency’s sniffer dogs were brought in to identify the illegal substance.

Reacting to the latest seizure, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the Agency remains poised to deal decisive blows to drug cartels this year by ensuring that no gram of illicit drug is allowed to come into or pass through Nigeria to other countries.

While commending the officers and men of the Apapa Port Special Area Command of the Agency for their vigilance, he expressed gratitude to foreign partners for sharing timely intelligence and other port stakeholders for their cooperation.