Workers Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A building under construction collapsed in the Yaba area of Lagos on Saturday with some workers reportedly trapped under the rubble.

The number of casualties is not yet known but officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have arrived at the scene.

At least two workers have been rescued, according to LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

Rescue equipment have also been mobilised to the scene to aid the recovery of other workers.

Building collapse is not uncommon in Lagos due to lax regulatory oversight and sharp practices by developers.

In November a high-rise block of luxury flats under construction collapsed in the Ikoyi area of the state, killing at least 40 people.