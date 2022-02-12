Police Foil Bandit Attack On Katsina Village, Recover Rustled Animals

Police authorities in Katsina State said a bandit attack was foiled by a patrol team at Nassarawa-Bugaje village located in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The bandits were reported to have fled the area, abandoning their operational motorcycles as the police patrol team repelled their planned attack.

The police spokesperson, Gambo Isah in a statement on Saturday said the attack was foiled after a distress call was received on Friday around 5:00 pm.

Residents reported that the terrorists on motorcycles invaded the village shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, rustling some animals in the prcocess.

Their action was, however, foiled by the police.

“The police patrol team, led by O/C Anti kidnapping unit, was dispatched to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“The operational strategy and tactics exhibited by the police team forced the hoodlums to retreat, abandoning their mission and took to their heels.

“The team succeeded in recovering all the rustled animals, comprising two hundred (200) cows and one hundred and fifty (150) sheep,” the police spokesperson explained in the statement.

Two brand new motorcycles belonging to the bandits were recovered alongside some stolen provisions items.