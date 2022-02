Kylian Mbappe scored four minutes into injury time to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

After Lionel Messi’s 62nd-minute penalty was saved by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, it looked as though the game would finish goalless until Mbappe struck at the death.

The second leg will be played in Spain on March 9.