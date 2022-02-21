APC National Convention Uncertain As Party Fixes March For Zonal Congresses

The All Progressives Congress on Monday said it had scheduled its Zonal Congresses to hold on March 26.

This means its National Convention earlier set for February 26 may now be held at a later date.

The announcement was contained in a letter of the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: It Is Obvious Nigerians Have Rejected APC – Wike

The letter was signed by the party’s National Secretary Sen. John Akpanudoedehe and Caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our Party Constitution,” the letter partly read.

The party’s National Convention had been a subject of debate for weeks as usual pre-convention activities failed to hold.

Delay in conducting its convention may not be unrelated to internal party wrangling and factions in several states.