Court Refuses To Order Kyari’s Release From NDLEA Custody

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to order the Federal Government to release the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The judge rather ordered that Kyari put the Federal Government on notice of the existence of the suit he instituted against it.

The suspended DCP had taken the Federal Government before the court, challenging his continued detention by the agency. In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari sought an order of the court to immediately release him and in the alternative, the suspended DCP, who is being held by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in hard drug trafficking, asked the court to admit him to bail in liberal conditions.

In an ex-parte application by his counsel, Cynthia Ikena, Kyari claimed to be suffering from diabetes and hypertension and needs urgent medical attention.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo declined to order his immediate release but ordered him to put the respondent( FG), on notice. The judge ordered him to go and serve all processes he filed on the Federal Government.

Justice Ekwo held that all averments and allegations made against the Federal Government are weighty that the court must give the government the opportunity to hear from it before taking any step. He, thereafter, fixed February 24 for the parties to appear before him.