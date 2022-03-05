Tinubu Consults With Ondo Traditional Rulers On Presidential Ambition

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has promised to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria if elected as president in the 2023 elections.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Friday during his visit to traditional rulers in Ondo state in continuation of consultations over his presidential ambition.

Tinubu met with the traditional rulers in Owo, Okitipupa, and Akure, the state capital, representing the three Senatorial districts of the state.

He said his decision to contest for Presidency was borne out of the need to transform the country economically, urging the monarchs and the people of Ondo state to support his ambition.

He promised to give priority to Agricultural development, industrialisation, education, and other sectors that would help the country and Ondo state in achieving their full potentials.

Traditional rulers including the Deji of Akure Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo; the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan; and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye at the event acknowledged the impact of Tinubu in breeding leaders and transforming Lagos during his tenure expressing hope in his leadership ability.

They pledged support to the former governor of Lagos State in fulfilling his ambition.