National Convention: APC CECPC Releases Approved Zoning Formula

The Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has released the zoning arrangement for the March 26 National Convention.

APC in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director of Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Ɗambatta, zoned the national chairman to the North-Central while the South West will produce the National Secretary.

According to the statement, the position of the Deputy national chairman has been allocated to the South-East zone.

The ruling party said the zoning arrangement was adopted at the March 8, 2022 regular meeting of the CECPC.

Find below the details of the zoned positions of the ruling APC below:

NORTH-CENTRAL: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States

National Chairman National Vice Chairman (North Central) Deputy National Secretary Deputy National Legal Adviser Deputy National Publicity Secretary Zonal Secretary Zonal Youth Leader Zonal Organising Secretary Zonal Women Leader Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH-SOUTH: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States

National Vice Chairman (South-South) National Publicity Secretary National Women Leader Deputy National Treasurer Deputy National Welfare Secretary Zonal Secretary Zonal Youth Leader Zonal Organising Secretary Zonal Women Leader Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTHWEST: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States

National Secretary National Vice Chairman (South West) National Youth Leader National Physically Challenged Leader Deputy National Auditor Zonal Secretary Zonal Youth Leader Zonal Organising Secretary Zonal Women Leader Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH-EAST: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States

Deputy National Chairman (South) National Vice Chairman (South East) National Treasurer National Welfare Secretary Deputy National Organising Secretary Zonal Secretary Zonal Youth Leader Zonal Organising Secretary Zonal Women Leader Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) National Ex – Officio Member

NORTH – EAST: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States

Deputy National Chairman (North) National Auditor National Vice Chairman (North-East) Deputy National Financial Secretary Deputy National Women Leader Zonal Secretary Zonal Youth Leader Zonal Organisig Secretary Zonal Women Leader Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) National Ex – Officio Member

NORTH -WEST: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States

National Vice Chairman (North West) National Legal Adviser National Organising Secretary National Financial Secretary Deputy National Youth Leader Zonal Secretary Zonal Youth Leader Zonal Organising Secretary Zonal Women Leader Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) National Ex-Officio Member

Zonal Representatives on the CECPC will coordinate the process in each zones.

SIGNED:

Salisu Na’inna Ɗambatta

Director (Publicity)

APC National Headquarters, Abuja.

March 9, 2022.