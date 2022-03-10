APC Announces Date For Emergency NEC Meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it will be holding an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, March 17.

The meeting which will be held at 11:00 am virtually is expected to discuss the convention scheduled for March 26 and other party-related issues.

The party noted this in a joint statement by some of its members in Pursuant to Article 25B (i and ii) of the Party Constitution, and by the power vested on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) via the NEC resolution of 8th December 2020.

“The CECPC of the party at its 23rd meeting of 8th March 2022, hereby calls for the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider matters pertaining to the national convention, governance of the party and any other relevant business of the party,” the communique read.

READ ALSO: National Convention: APC CECPC Releases Approved Zoning Formula

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with article 12.3.”

The Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Wednesday released the zoning arrangement for the March 26 National Convention.

Earlier, the APC in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Ɗambatta, zoned the national chairman to the North-Central while the South West will produce the National Secretary.

According to the statement, the position of the Deputy national chairman has been allocated to the South-East zone.