NURTW Suspends MC Oluomo Indefinitely

The National Union of Road Transport Workers has suspended its Lagos State chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, indefinitely.

The suspension of Akinsanya was contained in a letter signed by Kabiru Yau, general secretary of the national body, and dated March 9, 2022.

According to the letter, the Lagos NURTW leader was accused of planning to instigate mayhem in the union branches that fail to obey his instructions.

The NURTW national body also said MC Oluomo should hand over the leadership of the Lagos chapter to his deputy.

“This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the union’s constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9th, 2021.

“Your suspension is the sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos state that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the Union.

“Your orchestrated plan to attack branches that may disobey your orders aforesaid will ultimately endanger public peace and order in Lagos state. It is also very likely to threaten and/or affect the lives and property of the peace-loving people of Lagos state, particularly those doing their legitimate businesses within motor parks, hence the urgent need to take drastic actions against him.

“It is on record that you were earlier issued with queries on 25th of February 2022 and 3rd of March, 2022 respectively in which you were directed to explain the circumstances surrounding your untoward actions and to also show cause why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you for such acts of insubordination,” the statement read.