Why Portable Faces Six-Count Charge – Police

The police, on Saturday, confirmed that controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, more commonly known as Portable, faces a charge of over six counts, following his recent arrest.

This comes after viral videos on Tuesday showed the musician in a confrontation with some policemen deployed to the recreational centre he owns in Ogun State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a series of tweets, disclosed details of the case against Portable.

READ ALSO: Customs Seize 27 Containers In Rivers

Adejobi made the revelation in response to a tweet accusing the police of refusing to apprehend or interrogate Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, over his comments deemed to be ethnically charged.

“I am sure u are very awake as i have addressed MCs case, but portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a police man,” he tweeted.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in otta, who fired a petition to CP Ogun. There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated bc pple have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway.”

I am sure u are very awake as i have addressed MCs case, but portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a police man. He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in otta, who fired a petition to CP Ogun. https://t.co/E0J7ASroLj Advertisement — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) April 1, 2023

The police authorities in Ogun State, confirming Portable’s arrest on Friday, said the action was taken after a 72-hour ultimatum given to him to honour police invitation.