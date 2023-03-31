JUST IN: Police Arrest Portable After 72-Hour Ultimatum

The police authorities in Ogun State police have arrested singer, Habeeb Okikiola, commonly called Portable after a 72-hour ultimatum given to him to honour police invitation.

In viral videos on Tuesday, the musician was seen raining curses and rough-handling some policemen deployed to the recreational centre he owns in Ogun State.

Portable’s actions have since been condemned by the police authorities with the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, saying the artist exhibited irrational behaviour and hurled insults at police officers carrying out their legal duty.

However, after the expiration of the ultimatum for the singer to hour invitation, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that Portable has been arrested.

He told Channels Television in a telephone interview on Friday that the musician is at the State Headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The PPRO said as soon as the investigation is concluded, the artiste will be charged in court.