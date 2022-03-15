Bandits Kill DPO, Two Officers And Four Vigilantes In Niger Gun Battle

Armed bandits have invaded Nasko village killing the DPO Umar Digari, two other police personnel and four vigilante corps.

Nasko is in Magama Local Government Area, about 260km from the Niger State capital, Minna.

Police spokesperson DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday in Minna.

He said the police operatives and vigilante members were mobilized by the DPO.

They engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle in which some of the hoodlums were neutralized and others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Unfortunately, during the gun battle, the DPO, Umar Digari two other policemen, and four vigilante members lost their lives,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the Area Commander in Kotangora has drafted reinforcement with military personnel to the area to forestall break down of law and order.

Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Kuryas, consoled with the families of officers and vigilante members who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, while reassuring members of the public that the police will not be deterred or relent in its effort to curb banditry in the state.