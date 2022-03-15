PHOTOS: 162 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

One hundred and sixty-two Nigerians stranded in Libya have returned to the country.

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos at about 3:56pm on Tuesday aboard Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), 41 of the 162 returnees are female adults, five are girls, six are female infants, 96 are adult males, nine are boys and five are male infants.

It added that of the returnees brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), three male adults have minor medical issues.

NEMA said it was the 91st flight to convey Nigerians stranded in Libya back to the country since April 2017, while at least 24,000 people have since returned to Nigeria.

Other agencies whose officials were on the ground with NEMA include the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the police, among others.

The arrival of the returnees are captured in the photos below: