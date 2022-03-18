Ebonyi PDP Chairman Denies Being Detained By Police

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Tochukwu Okorie, has denied being arrested by the Nigeria Police, Federal Capital Territory Command on Thursday.

Okorie made the clarification following a report by an online publication, suggesting that the FCT Police Command arrested him over alleged forgery of nomination forms.

According to the publication, the arrest followed a petition by a lawyer, Silas Onu, who allegedly accused Okorie of forging nomination forms which brought him (Okorie) to power as the chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State.

However, in a telephone conversation with Channels Television, the PDP chieftain vehemently denied the said arrest, saying the report was totally untrue.

Okorie said that he only responded to a petition instituted by Onu at the FCT Police Command headquarters in Abuja, alleging that he forged his nomination form used to contest for the chairmanship position of PDP in Ebonyi state.

Okorie said he and Onu were both invited by the police to tell their sides of the story, prompting the latter to leave following which he granted an interview to an online news outlet.

The publication also quoted Silas Onu, who had claimed to be the only qualified candidate for the October 2021 elections, as saying that Okorie was imposed on the party.

The Ebonyi PDP chairman, however, said he was not detained by the police and was duly elected to serve.