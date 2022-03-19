Gunmen Attack Divisional Police Headquarters In Imo

The Divisional police headquarters in Umuguma Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State has been set ablaze by gunmen.

The gunmen were reported to have invaded the police station at about 04:00 hours on Saturday morning and attacked police officers on duty.

The suspects also freed suspects in detention and threw petrol bombs, setting ablaze, the police station.

Residents said the gunmen shot into the air during the attack they were frightened as they ran into bushes for safety.

The Imo state police command public relations officer Mike Abattam confirmed the report of the attack to Channels Television.

Abattam, however, debunked allegations that police officers were killed.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the State, Rabiu Hussaini, has activated all the Rapid Response Team and they are on the trail of perpetrators.