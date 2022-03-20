Report Officers Who Demand Tinted Glass Permits At Checkpoints, Police Tell Nigerians

Nigerians are to report police personnel who demand permits for tinted glasses at checkpoints in any part of the country, the Force Headquarters has said.

The acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed confirmed this in a series of tweets on Sunday.

He was informing the public on the documents to be presented when demanded by police personnel at checkpoints or on routine patrols.

Apart from tinted glass permits, Adejobi stated that it would be out of bounds for any policeman to demand customs papers or other documents not relevant to their duties.

He explained that while there was no need to demand permits for tinted glasses, they could stop such cars only for the purpose of a search.

“No policeman should demand your customs papers,” the force spokesman said in one of the tweets. “No. Except they are on (a) joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks.

“And for now, we have suspended (the) issuance of tinted glass permit. So, we don’t expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.

“We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search the vehicle, and its occupants, but not to delay him for not having tinted glass permits. Report them if you are so delayed so that we ask them (the personnel) questions.”

‘Don’t Die In Silence’

According to him, police personnel at checkpoints and on routine patrols are only allowed to demand vehicle licences, driver’s licences, and certificates of insurance, especially for private car owners.

He stressed that requesting the allocation of number papers from car owners was unnecessary, especially when such vehicles have been registered.

Adejobi asked car owners who fall victim to erring police personnel to contact the force through its phone lines 08057000001 and 08057000002 – for calls, 08057000003 – for text message and WhatsApp, or via Twitter – @PoliceNG_CRU of email – [email protected].

“Any policeman demanding for more; it’s a deviant (act) and he must be dealt with. If not, many Nigerians will suffer from him and his likes,” he said. “Don’t die in silence, speak out to save yourself and others. I will speak on this issue soon.”

“Please take note that the police don’t demand allocation of number paper, it’s not necessary since a vehicle has been registered. All you need to have with you are the three I mentioned – vehicle licence, certificate of insurance, and driver’s licence. Simple.”