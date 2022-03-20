Sunshine Queens Goalkeeper Elizabeth Johnson Dies Hours After Training

Sunshine Queens goalkeeper, Elizabeth Johnson, has died, hours after she trained with the Akure-based side.

The team confirmed the development in a brief statement issued on Sunday.

“Very heartbreaking! Sunshine Queens lost one of its goalkeepers, Elizabeth Johnson (Janded) to the cold hands of death moments ago,” a statement from the club’s media officer, Femi Atolagbe, read.

“Johnson who was hale and healthy trained with the team yesterday at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

“She earlier in the day complained of feeling feverish and dizzy. She was being taken to the hospital when she gave up the ghost on the way. Players, officials, and management are still in shock.”