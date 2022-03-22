APC National Chairmanship Aspirant Withdraws Hours To Screening

One of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirants, Dr Sani Shinkafi, has announced his withdrawal from the race.

Shinkafi, a former national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made the announcement at a press briefing on Monday night in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

He explained that his decision was to respect the party’s leadership which zoned the office of national chairman to the north-central region.

Since Zamfara did not fall within the states in the region, Shinkafi believes it is unnecessary to remain in the race.

[READ ALSO] APC National Convention: Screening Of Aspirants Commence Tuesday – Governor Masari

“I was the national secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for many years and as such, I know the procedures and processes of a political party,” he told reporters. “I will abide by the party’s decision to exclusively zone its chairmanship position to the North Central.

“I know what is called party supremacy, I know what is called party leadership, and also know what is called respect for the stakeholders and since the party has taken a decision, I have no objection than to follow their decision.”

The former APGA chieftain, who joined the APC alongside Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara in July 2021, insisted that he took the decision purely to show respect for the President.

“I personally align myself with the decision of the Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni. I am with him, and I have accorded him all the support.”

He thanked the coordinators of his campaign across the country for their support, saying he has sacrificed his destiny of becoming the party’s national chairman to God who decides what happens at the time he wishes.

The leadership of the party has insisted that there was no going back in its decision to hold the national convention on Saturday, March 26.