Staff Barricade Entrance Of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Protest Sack Of 1,500 Workers

Channels Television  
Updated March 24, 2022
some of the protesting staff sitting in front of the Samuel Ogbenudia Stadium in Benin City with a barricade on the road.

 

The staff of the Edo State Sports Commission on Thursday barricaded the entrance of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin city and the road where the stadium is situated.

They are protesting the alleged sack of about 1,500 workers of the commission by the state government.

According to the protesting workers, the sack was without a clear reason.

The Chairman of the sports commission, Mr Yusuf Ali who addressed the protesters said the sack had been suspended, maintaining that he needs the support of the athletes to win upcoming tournaments.

 



