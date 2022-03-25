BREAKING: Abdullahi Adamu Is Our Consensus Candidate For APC Chairman – Gov Sule

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has confirmed that the All Progressives Congress has chosen former governor, Abdullahi Adamu, as its consensus candidate for the position of party Chairman.

Sule who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, confirmed this while discussing the party’s readiness for the national convention set to hold on Saturday, March 26.

“Consensus is one of the requirements. it is provided in our Constitution and it is not against the Electoral Act, ” Sule said while defending the move.

This comes a day after Senate President Ahmed Lawan had announced that the APC had agreed to produce consensus candidates.

He also said the party will put out a ‘Unity List’ by Friday – a development that Sule affirmed to have already been done.

Adamu, who was until recently the Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee will be the third substantive National Chairman of the party, after Adams Oshiomhole.

Prior to now, Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has been the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

More to follow.