Zelensky Urges Norway To Supply More Energy To Ukraine, EU
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Norway, the second-biggest supplier of gas to Europe behind Russia, to deliver more energy to his country and the European Union.
“You can make a decisive contribution to the energy security of Europe by providing the necessary resources, both for the countries of the European Union and for Ukraine,” he said in a video address to the Norwegian parliament, adding that Russian vessels should be blocked from the world’s ports.