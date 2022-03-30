Advertisement

Zelensky Urges Norway To Supply More Energy To Ukraine, EU

Updated March 30, 2022
Zelensky demands 'immediate' EU membership for Ukraine
This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on February 28, 2022, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv.  UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP

 

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Norway, the second-biggest supplier of gas to Europe behind Russia, to deliver more energy to his country and the European Union.

“You can make a decisive contribution to the energy security of Europe by providing the necessary resources, both for the countries of the European Union and for Ukraine,” he said in a video address to the Norwegian parliament, adding that Russian vessels should be blocked from the world’s ports.



