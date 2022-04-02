13 Dead, 32 Injured In Jigawa Road Accident

No fewer than 13 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident involving a trailer truck in Jigawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Lawan Adam, who disclosed in a statement on Friday said the incident left 32 others injured.

He explained that the truck marked ‘TAR 357 XA; Jigawa State’ was loaded with about 53 passengers, as well as scores of cows and goats.

The vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man identified as Babangida Mohammed was on its way to Lagos from Maigatari Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa before the incident occurred.

“The unfortunate incident happened when the said driver lost control on reaching a point called Kwanar Shafar Ringim area and as a result, the vehicle fell and overturned,” said Adam who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Those who lost their lives were Sani Ado – 25yrs, Saleh Yusuf – 53yrs, Aminu Mohammed – 35yrs, Haruna Maigari –20yrs, Haruna Ubali – 25yrs, Abdurrazak Lauwali – 30yrs, Abdulmutallib Hamza – 20yrs, Anas Ibrahim – 35yrs, Naziru Khalid – 30yrs, and Nuraddeen Mohammed – 25yrs.

However, the police could not ascertain the identities of the remaining three victims.

Adam explained that a team of police personnel swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue the injured victims who were taken to the general hospital in Ringim.

He added that four others – Adamu Gagare, Ado Habu, Rabiu Ibrahim, and Arma Idris – were referred to Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital in Dutse for further treatment.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, Aliyu Tafida, condoled with the families of the deceased and pray for the recovery of the Injured victims.

He urged motorists to avoid over-speeding, overtaking, overloading and receiving phone calls while driving.

Tafida stressed the need for them to check their tyres, brake, and other essential parts of the vehicle, as well as ensure to get enough sleep before embarking on any journey.