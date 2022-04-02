Lawan, Gbajabiamila Ask Nigerians To Pray For Security As Ramadan Fast Begins

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, have asked Nigerians to pray for the security of the country.

In separate statements, the lawmakers congratulated Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I felicitate all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, as we enter the Holy Month of Ramadan,” said Lawan. “Ramadan is the month when Muslims across the world observe one of the five pillars of their faith, share with their neighbours and show love to all people around them.

“It is a period of spiritual reflection, abstinence, sacrifice, and supplications to the Almighty Allah. The holy month of Ramadan thus provides the faithful the opportunity to commune with Allah and live as His Prophets enjoin us to do as we seek His blessings and mercies … For our Muslim compatriots, let us use the opportunity of Ramadan to pray for Nigeria, knowing that Allah answers the prayers of the faithful.”

For the Senate President, the essence of the period is even more significant for the people as they seek solutions and divine guidance out of the challenges facing the country.

He gave the assurance that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to ameliorate the situation, stressing that much more has to be done.

Lawan said the National Assembly, on its part, would not relent in its efforts at promoting good governance for the security, peace, and progress of Nigeria.

While also rejoicing with the Muslims on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting, Gbajabiamila said the holy month comes with a lot of blessings and urged the faithful to use the period to pray for peace and unity in the country.

He believes Ramadan fasting also entails a lot of sacrifices, including total abstinence from food and other indulgences, and called on Muslims to observe the fast in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

The speaker wished the Muslims a successful month of Ramadan while he stressed the need to unite against the insecurity and other challenges in the country.