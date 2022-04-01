Ramadan Fast Starts On Saturday In Nigeria, Says Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has announced Saturday as equivalent to the first day of the holy month of Ramadan 1443 AH, which signifies the beginning of the Ramadan fast.

The Sultan announced that the moon was sighted in many cities including Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano among others.

The Sultan called on all Nigerian Muslims to work towards peaceful coexistence with all in the country.

He also called for prayers for the nation and leaders of the country for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

He asked leaders to imbibe the fear of God in the discharge of their duties and also make effort to end the heightened insecurity in the country.

He urged citizens to love one another and work for the peace, unity, progress and development of the country.

Care for the poor

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the beginning of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, the President said the period offers a unique opportunity to “feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is like to be deprived and marginalized.”

“Muslims,” the President said “should seek greater personal discipline, which is necessary for the realization of a great nation.”

He advised the Muslim elite against food waste and extravagant spending while others face hunger and destitution, urging that they should care for their neighbours, the poor and the marginalized.

He also called for prayers for peace in the country and beyond, and for healing and harmony throughout the world.

He wished all Muslims a successful completion of the 30-day fasting period.