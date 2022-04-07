Police Deny Reported Kidnap Of 15 Passengers On Anyigba-Itobe Highway

The Kogi State Police Command has debunked the news that 15 passengers were kidnapped on Anyigba-Itobe Highway Estate.

The police in a statement titled ‘Over 15 Passengers Missing As Kidnappers Stormed Anyigba-Itobe High Way’ said the news is totally false, malicious, and highly mischievous.

According to the statement, one Toyota bus conveying 16 passengers from Abuja heading to Benue State ran into kidnappers at Ojuwo-Ajebgo village along Anyigba road but the Commissioner of Police Edward Egbuka got the information and immediately moved to the scene and the passengers were rescued.

“On Wednesday 6/4/2022, the Command received a report that one Toyota bus with Registration Number Benue 192 XA driven by one Benard Ejeh conveying 16 passengers from Abuja heading to Benue State via ANKPA ran into kidnappers at Ojuwo-Ajebgo village of Ofu Local Government Area along Anyigba road.

“Immediately the operatives of Quick Response Unit stationed at Itobe promptly swung into action pursued the hoodlums into the bush and rescued 12 passengers including the driver while 4 other passengers are yet to be seen.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka who was on a visiting tour at Kogi East Senatorial Zone got the information while he was on his way to Ejule, immediately moved to the scene met with the rescued passengers, and ordered that they should be moved to Itobe Division for debriefing,” the statement signed by the police spokesperson in the state, William Aya read in part.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police immediately deployed a tactical team to the area to continue trailing the hoodlums with a view to rescuing other victims.

The police, therefore, urged members of the public and social media handlers to always verify facts of incidents from the Police before publishing stories to guard against misinforming the general public.