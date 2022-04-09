Bandits Kill Two, Burn Several Houses, Church In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

Bandits have attacked Adei village of Kutura station , in Tantatu ward of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, killing two indigenes of the community and burning down houses.

One of the male victims had his head and hands chopped off after he was killed by the bandits during the attack.

The attack is yet to be confirmed by the police or Kaduna state government, but a former chairman of Kajuru local government area, told Channels Television that the bandits first attacked some of the adjoining communities on Tuesday, burning down houses and shooting sporadically within the community.

He said that the bandits later returned in Adei community also under Kutura station on Friday afternoon, and carried similar attack, and in the process , shot two persons to death.

Over 30 houses and a church of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) were also set ablaze during the attack, with residents fleeing the community.

Also, the whereabouts of Head of Kutura community , Joseph Ayuba, is yet unknown as residents feared that he might have been taking away by the bandits during the operation.

Kajuru local government, located in the Central Senatorial Zone of Kaduna State has been facing security issues ranging from banditry to communal clashes between the Fulanis and the Adara natives.

Hundreds of people have been killed and several others injured or kidnapped.