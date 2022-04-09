Blackout Hits Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Others As National Grid Collapses Again

It is another blackout in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States after the national grid collapsed on Friday evening.

At least three Distribution Companies (DISCOs) confirmed the development via their respective social media handles, informing their customers of the situation in their respective domains.

They include Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), and Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

While their various updates, they blamed the outage being experienced by consumers in various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a general system collapse that occurred at about 6:30pm and 8:50pm.

“Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you that a system collapse occurred on the National Grid at 6:30pm, Friday, April 8, 2022,” EKEDC said in a tweet. “Our partners are assessing the extent of the damage to the National Grid and how soon it will be restored, more information will be provided soon.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to our customers and we assure you that we are working on a swift resolution.”

AEDC, on its part, sought the understanding of its customers with an assurance that the relevant stakeholders were working to bring the situation under control.

In its update to consumers in Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States, KEDCO apologised for any inconveniences the outage might have caused.

“We write to inform our numerous customers in Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States that the current power outage is due to a system collapse on the National Grid.

“Which as a result causes the current power outage on our network. We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this may cause to our customers,” it tweeted.

Despite the government’s effort to improve the power supply, major cities in the country experienced blackouts at least twice in March.