Again, National Grid Collapses, Restoration Ongoing 

The national grid has again collapsed, leading to outages in several parts of the country, but restoration is in progress, according to updates from distribution companies.

As of this afternoon, only minimal electricity was getting to consumers across Nigeria.

DisCo Load | 29th December, 2025 | 3:12 PM Ibadan DisCo - 30 MW

Abuja DisCo - 20 MW

Benin DisCo - 0 MW

Eko DisCo - 0 MW

Enugu DisCo - 0 MW

Ikeja DisCo - 0 MW

Jos DisCo - 0 MW

Kaduna DisCo - 0 MW

Kano DisCo - 0 MW

PHarcourt DisCo… — Nigeria National Grid (@NationalGridNg) December 29, 2025 Advertisement

Many of the distribution companies confirmed the collapse of the system.

“We wish to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 14:02 pm today causing power outage across our franchise areas,” the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company wrote on X.

“Please be assured that we are coordinating closely with relevant stakeholders to restore power fully as soon as the grid is stabilized.”

The Eko distribution company, however, told its customers that “the National grid has been restored and restoration of power supply to our feeders are progressing gradually,” according to a message on X.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has not yet commented on the latest grid collapse.

This is the latest in a series of grid collapses in Nigeria in 2025 despite government reassurances.

In August, the Federal Government said it was discussing a loan funding of $238 million from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to expand the country’s electricity grid network.

The loan was built on the Federal Executive Council (FEC)’s recent approvals for counterpart funding of ₦19 billion to catalyse a loan funding of $238 million from the JICA.

The loan funding will support the expansion of the national grid with the addition of 102.95km of new 330kV double circuit (DC) line, 104.59km of new 132kV double circuit (DC) line, four 330/132/33kV substations, two132/33kv substations, two 330kV line bays extension, two 132kV line bays extension, and one 132kV Substation.