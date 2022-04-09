Jennifer Lopez Says She And Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again

19 years after their 2003 wedding was called off, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged to be married, again.

Lopez shared a video late Friday to announce the big news.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in a video posted to her social media accounts with the caption “Major announcement!!!!” as she pointed fans to onthejlo.com. “It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one’s definitely on the JLo.”

The singer and actor, 52, shared the news with fans via her OnTheJLo newsletter.

The video shows Lopez admiring the ring, saying quietly, “You’re perfect.” Affleck affianced her with a ring featuring two smaller diamonds on each side of a large green diamond in the middle — a different shade from the pink diamond with which he proposed the first time in 2002.

Lopez teased the “major announcement” through her Twitter and Instagram accounts, where she encouraged followers to register for her newsletter.

The news comes a year after the pair publicly rekindled the romance after almost 20 years apart.