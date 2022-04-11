Advertisement

Britney Spears Says She Is Pregnant

Channels Television  
Updated April 11, 2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 2019 US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

 

Britney Spears on Monday announced she is pregnant with her third child, six months after an LA judge ended the controversial guardianship the pop icon said barred her from having more children.

“I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby,” the 40-year-old said on Instagram.

A judge in November dissolved the conservatorship long overseen by Spears’ father — an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children.

READ ALSO: Singer Mr Eazi Proposes To Girlfriend Temi Otedola

“It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there… I might just loose it,” added the singer, prompting speculation that she may be expecting twins.

Spears’ representatives did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.

“I thought ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach???'” Spears wrote, saying that her 28-year-old partner Sam Asghari, whom she has started referring to online as her “husband,” speculated she was “food pregnant.”

“It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there… I might just loose it,” added the singer, prompting speculation that she may be expecting twins.

After a highly public 2007 breakdown, when Spears attacked a paparazzo’s car at a gas station, the star was placed under a conservatorship headed by her father Jamie Spears.

Fans had long sounded alarm that the “…Baby One More Time” singer was unhappy with her father as guardian, and in June 2021 she asked a Los Angeles judge to end the legal arrangement that had left her “traumatized.”

Her allegation that the conservatorship was preventing her from removing a contraceptive IUD — despite her wanting to have authority over her own birth control method in order to get pregnant — sparked outrage from fans and reproductive rights groups online.

Jamie Spears was removed from his role in September and the conservatorship was formally dissolved in November.

Britney Spears said Monday that she “won’t be going out as much” to avoid trailing paparazzi.

She is already mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

AFP



More on Entertainment

Singer Mr Eazi Proposes To Girlfriend Temi Otedola

Jennifer Lopez Says She And Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again

Fifty Killed In Train Station Strike As Civilians Flee East Ukraine

Will Smith Banned From Oscars Ceremonies For 10 Years

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV