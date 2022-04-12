Advertisement

Osinbajo To Host APC Senators To Ramadan Dinner On Tuesday

Channels Television  
Updated April 12, 2022
FILE: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaks at the combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Wukari, in Taraba State on February 12, 2022. Credit: State House.

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will host Senators of the All Progressives Congress to an iftar dinner on Tuesday by 6:30pm.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

The notice of invitation was conveyed in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary, a spokesman said via a statement.

The letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, the statement added.

The venue of the iftar dinner is Aguda House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The dinner comes one day after the Vice President declared his intention to run for President in 2023.



