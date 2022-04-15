IGP Promotes 21,039 Junior Police Officers After Strike Threat

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the promotion of 21,039 junior police officers who were last promoted on or before 2017.

This is coming a few weeks after some officers threatened to embark on strike action over poor condition of service.

In a statement on Thursday, Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the junior officers promoted were 20,572 Sergeants to the next rank of Inspector, 324 Corporals to Sergeants, and 143 Constables to the rank of Corporal.

According to him, the promotion was part of ongoing efforts to improve the welfare, and conditions of service, as well as boosting the morale of personnel to enhance efficiency.

The police spokesman stated that the exercise was part of the IGP’s manpower development drive to ensure that deserving officers were promoted accordingly, adding that the idea was to encourage hard work and further promote the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties.

He noted that the Force’s High Command was liaising with the Police Service Commission on the release of the promotions of senior police officers.

While commending the newly promoted officers for their resilience and invaluable commitment to duties, Adejobi said the IGP charged them to see their promotion as a call for renewed zeal, vigour, patriotism to duty, and further re-dedication to professional policing standards.

This is even as he restated the commitment of his administration to entrenching longstanding reforms in the Nigeria Police Force.