Young People Are Determined To Work For Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said youths in the South-West region have shown determination in campaigning for Bola Tinubu as President in 2023.

He made the remark after attending a rally at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

Mr Tinubu, a former Governor of the State, was present at the rally.

“I joined young people from the SW States at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan in their support for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“In company of Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and other leaders of our great party in Lagos and other SW states, we saw the determination and energy of our young people to work for the success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s aspiration that is only motivated by a higher purpose of service to the people of this great country.

“Our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is buoyed by the support he has so far received by the youths and he’s determined to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria by the grace of God and the will of the people for a better, prosperous and united Nigeria.”