Insecurity: Things Are Getting Worse Than In 2015 – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Tuesday lamented the security challenges in the country, saying that things have worsened at the moment than it was in 2015 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power in the country.

Speaking at the Government House in Yenagoa while receiving heads of some security agencies, the governor said the level of insecurity in the north is worrisome.

While noting that once a part of the country is in distress, other areas are also affected, Diri described the spate of killings by terrorists in the country as a great setback for Nigeria where lives could be taken at will.

“I am sure that you will agree that things are worse now than in 2015. The Federal Government has to redouble its effort. Otherwise, the joker card is with the people of Nigeria. They know what to do come 2023,” the governor said.

“When one part of the country is sick, it affects the other parts. Kaduna and other states in the North are sick security-wise and it is affecting other parts of the country. Nigeria is very close to Thomas Hobbes’ ‘state of nature’ where life is described as nasty, brutish and short. The Federal Government has to do something to keep us away from the Hobbesian state.”

The Bayelsa governor, therefore, asked the Federal Government to effectively curb the killings, urging it to redouble its effort at combating insecurity, particularly in the northern part of the country.