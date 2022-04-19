Advertisement

Lawmaker Escapes Gunmen Attack In Plateau

Yemi Kosoko  
Updated April 19, 2022
A file photo of Rep Musa Agah Avia
A file photo of Rep Musa Agah Avia

 

Newly elected member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Musa Agah Avia escaped an ambush by gunmen on Tuesday night.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary of Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Dickson Auta, the lawmaker alongside his wife and children as well as his personal assistant and driver were ambushed along twin hill in Miango chiefdom of Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

Although they all escaped unhurt the car was battered with gunshot bullets as the driver against all odds bravely manoeuvred the vehicle amidst the sporadic shooting by the attackers.

The statement added that two others who were on a motorcycle and ahead of the lawmaker’s vehicle ran into the ambush and were killed by the attackers.

Security agencies are yet to react to the incident which occurred near the spot where some people were killed recently during a festival ceremony in the chiefdom.

 



