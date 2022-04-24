‘Mwai Kibaki Set A Remarkable Record’, Buhari Condoles With Kenyan Govt, People

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to the Government and people of Kenya over the death of the country’s first opposition President, Mr. Mwai Kibaki.

Reacting to the death of the former President of the Republic of Kenya on Saturday, President Buhari said: “the late Kibaki had set a remarkable record of being the first opposition politician to end 40 years of one-party rule by being elected president in 2013.”

The President was quoted to have made the remarks in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to Buhari, “Kibaki had demonstrated that with patience and tenacity, a man can achieve his ultimate goal in life.”

“Someone else would have given up the struggle after a few years, but Kibaki had stayed the course and ended 40 years of one-party rule,” saying that “this is a record that we can’t forget and for which posterity and history would continue to remember the late Kenyan President,” President Buhari added.

Kibaki died on Saturday at the age of 90.