Osinbajo, Tinubu, Others Present As South West APC Presidential Aspirants Meet

South West presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting at the Lagos House in Marina.

The meeting was convened by a former governor of Osun State Bisi Akande and a former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba.

Those present at the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; a former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The governors of Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, and Osun states are also present. The ministers of works and housing, trade and industry and investment, and interior amongst others, are in attendance.

Details of the meeting are still sketchy as of the time of publishing this report.