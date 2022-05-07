Police Arrest Officer For Singing, Dancing To Cult Music

The Police have arrested one of its officer for singing, dancing and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the officer, Corporal Matthew Isaac, had been identified via a viral video of the “discreditable” activity.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has condemned the unruly conduct of the Police officer caught in a viral video, singing, dancing, and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity (cult),” the statement said.

“The officer has been identified as Corporal Matthew Isaac, attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command. The act of the officer in question, which is clearly calculated to portray the NPF negatively, is a discreditable conduct in line with the provisions of the First Schedule to Regulation 370 of the Police Regulations.

“His actions equally violated the provisions of the NPF Social Media Policy (SMP), penal laws, and other extant laws regulating the conduct and discipline of all Police officers.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ebonyi State to detail the Command’s OC Provost to hand over the erring officer to the Force Provost Marshall for necessary disciplinary actions.

“The IGP further warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force as any breach would be severely sanctioned.”