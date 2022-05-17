2023 Presidency: Tambuwal Woos Niger PDP Delegates, Pledges Inclusive Govt If Elected

Ahead of the May 29 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a presidential aspirant, Aminu Tambuwal has wooed Niger delegates, pledging an all-inclusive government if elected as Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Addressing PDP delegates in Niger State on Tuesday, Tambuwal, who is also the Sokoto State Governor, said he will ensure that all the 774 local government areas in the country benefit from his administration should he succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The governor stated that he possesses the requisite experience and qualities of being a unifier, adding that his records in the House of Representatives can testify to the fact that he has the capacity to bring Nigerians together to enhance the development.

Regretting that Nigeria is divided along ethnic and religious lines, Tambuwal advised the electorates to vote for someone that has the confidence and technical know-how as well as the tenacity of purpose to move the country to a greater height.

He described the commissioning of the Baro Port by President Muhammadu Buhari as dubious, saying “Buhari played you 419.”

On his part, the PDP Chairman in Niger State, Tanko Beji, noted that they will only consider presidential aspirants that visited them in Minna as a mark of respect during the party primaries in Abuja.