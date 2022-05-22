Dapo Abiodun Appoints Fatungase As New CMD Of OOUTH

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday approved the appointment of Dr Oluwabunmi Motunrayo Fatungase as the substantive Chief Medical Director of the state-owned teaching hospital, the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Prior to her appointment, Dr Fatungase was operating in an acting capacity as the CMD of the tertiary health institution, a position she held since April 2021.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, said the new head of the OOUTH, Sagamu, is an alumnus of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, and has been a medical practitioner for over 24 years.

“A Consultant Anaesthetist, with a special interest in Regional Techniques and Paediatric Anaesthesia, Dr. Fatungase, who was a former Head of Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive care at the teaching hospital and the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ikenne, was the substantive Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital from Jan 2019 to 2022,” the statement read.

“The CMD is also a Fellow of both National Postgraduate Medical College and West African College of Surgeons, Faculty of Anaesthesia. She is equally the past president, the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter. Dr Fatungase is happily married with children.”