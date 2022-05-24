PDP Primary: Senator Baba-Ahmed Withdraws From Kaduna Governorship Race

Less than 24 hours to the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, one of the leading aspirants, Senator Yusuf Baba-Ahmed has withdrawn from the contest.

Addressing a news conference at his office in Kaduna, the former Senator who represented Kaduna North in the National Assembly, said credible first-hand reports about the primary are inconsistent with his political philosophy and his purpose of being into politics, hence the decision to drop his gubernatorial aspiration.

“In summary, the letter just advises the party of my humble withdrawal from the 2023 governorship contest of Kaduna State under our great party, the PDP.

“I have done so with all sense of responsibility and spirit of sportsmanship. I am not comfortable with the way we are going about bringing out aspirants and turning them into candidates. Any right-thinking politician knows that we are taking ourselves way back into the darkness.

“Many things are right not just with democracy. There are many don’ts in fixing Nigeria, those don’ts are not being followed. I am a very good sportsman, still a loyal member of the PDP. I have always belonged to the leading opposition in Nigeria since I joined politics.”

According to him, the emerging events from the party’s recent state and National Assembly primaries in Kaduna, where money played a key role in the fate of aspirants have shown that the PDP is yet to learn any lesson and also proved that an anticipated change in the nation’s politics is yet to come.

He, however, said that his withdrawal from the governorship primary will not deter him from remaining loyal and being supportive to the party.