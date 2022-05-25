Channels TV Wins Brand Africa Award

Multiple award-winning station Channels Television has won the Brand Africa award as Nigeria’s Most Admired Media Brand.

Brand Africa is a non-profit intergenerational organisation that inspires a brand-led African renaissance to transform the continent’s image.

These include driving Africa’s competitiveness, connecting Africa, and creating a positive image of the continent.

Just last year, Channels Television won the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) for Best Television Station of the Year for the 14th time – the highest in the history of the award.

The award for Best TV Station, which recognises media excellence in the country, is one of the numerous recognitions Channels Television has received in Nigeria and globally for its programming, with an audience of over 20 million people within and outside the country.

Prior to the award bagged in October last year, Channels Television last won the Best Station of the Year for 2018.

This was in addition to claiming the prize in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.