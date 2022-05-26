Sule Wins APC Guber Primary In Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule has won the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries in Nasarawa State.

Sule was declared winner by the Chairman of the State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Ahmed Ibeto, after polling 698 votes to beat his contender, Fatma Abdullahi, who polled three votes.

Some 701 delegates participated in the elections which took place at the City Hall in Lafia.

Fatima Abdullahi, while congratulating Governor Sule, promised her support for his second term bid.