Edo Senator Quits APC Over ‘Injustice’ In Primary Election

The Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Francis Alimikhena has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated May 27and sent to the APC National Chairman, the Senator cited “injustice” as a reason for his withdrawal.

“I write to notify you that I have withdrawn from the Primary election as a result of injustice and also withdraw my membership from the party,” the Senator said.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi Joins Labour Party After Dumping PDP

Alimikhena is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff.

The APC is scheduled to hold Senate primaries on Saturday.