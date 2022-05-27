Advertisement

Peter Obi Joins Labour Party After Dumping PDP

Channels Television  
Updated May 27, 2022


More on Headlines

2023 Polls: INEC Considering Political Parties’ Request To Extend Timetable, Says Yakubu

Senator Aishatu Beats Ribadu, Ex-Governor To Win APC Adamawa Guber Ticket

UPDATED: Abaribe Resigns As Senate Minority Leader, Dumps PDP For APGA

UPDATED: Court Denies Okorocha Bail In Alleged N2.9bn Fraud Case

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV