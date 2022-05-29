PDP Cancels All Primaries In Ebonyi, To Announce New Date

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cancelled all primaries in Ebonyi State on Sunday.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, says that the decision was made after extensive consultations and deliberations by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“After very extensive consultations. deliberations and review of all issues, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the cancellation of all Party primaries in Ebonyi State.

“To this effect, all State House of Assembly, National Assembly, and Governorship primaries of our Party in Ebonyi State are hereby cancelled. The NWC will announce new dates for the affected Party exercises in the state,” the statement read in part.

The party charged all aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of the “great Party in Ebonyi State to remain calm, united, and focused as the PDP takes firm steps to rescue our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).