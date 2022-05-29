Former Zamfara Governor Yari, Others Win APC Senatorial Tickets

The former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has won the Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the primary election which was held in three senatorial zones of the state.

Also in the winning race was Senator Kabiru Marafa and Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

The election which was witnessed by the state governor Bello Matawalle alongside party officials from both the APC National Headquarters and the state executives among others.

Supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission officials and security agencies, the former governor Abdulaziz Yari contested unopposed in the event which took place at his home local government headquarters of Talata Mafara.

Similarly, the primaries which held simultaneously in the three Senatorial Zones saw Senator Sahabi Yau clinching the Zamfara North ticket while former Senator Kabiru Marafa was given the candidature mandate by his Zamfara Central constituents.

Governor Bello Matawalle was thankful for the unity in the state party, which he said resulted in the peaceful primaries.

He said the APC is in full control of Zamfara State and assured that with the recent reconciliation with other factions they will all work together for the success of the party in the state.