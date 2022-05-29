PDP Primaries: Obi Congratulates Atiku On Emergence As Presidential Candidate

Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has congratulated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the flagbearer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming presidential election.

Obi who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 election, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a warm message of compliments for his associate.

“On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E @atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the

@OfficialPDPNig.

“I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always. -PO,” the former Anambra Governor’s tweet read.

Obi was one of the PDP’s frontline presidential aspirants but resigned his membership from the party on May 24. He later joined the Labour Party, as one of its presidential aspirants, describing it as a route that he considered to be in line with his political aspirations.

In the same vein, the respected politician has advised his supporters in the country to avoid personal attacks on perceived political opponents.

He gave the advice on Sunday in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, saying it was wrong to engage in such an action.

Obi, who is one of the political gladiators seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, thanked his supporters for standing with him.

He, however, appealed to them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid name-calling or personal attacks on other aspirants and candidates.

According to the presidential hopeful, the common goal should be to make Nigeria better and elections do not need to be confrontational for a winner to emerge.